* Maple Group says discussions ongoing with Alpha

* Maple valued Alpha at between C$137 mln and C$169 mln in June

(Adds comment from Maple Group)

Dec 9 A consortium of Canadian financial institutions looking to buy the Toronto Stock Exchange's operator has encountered an obstacle that could complicate the C$3.8 billion ($3.74 billion) deal, a newspaper said on Friday.

Maple Group's proposal to buy TMX Group includes a side deal to take over Alpha Group, Canada's largest alternative trading system and a competitor to TMX's exchanges. If completed, the combination would give the enlarged group 80 percent of all Canadian equity trading.

Maple, whose members include some of Alpha's owners, is offering about C$100-C$200 million for the so-called ATS, while Alpha is looking for about C$450-C$600 million, people familiar with the situation told the Globe and Mail.

When Maple launched its TMX bid in June, it valued Alpha at between C$137 million and C$169 million. It said an independent committee of Alpha shareholders and TMX-Maple representatives would negotiate the selling price.

"Discussions are ongoing between Alpha and Maple," said Maple Group spokesman Peter Block, declining further comment on the newspaper report.

In June, Maple said the two sides could go to binding arbitration if they could not agree on a price for Alpha.

The Globe and Mail said Alpha declined comment on the report.

(Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore and Pav Jordan in Toronto; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

($1 = 1.0166 Canadian dollars) Keywords: ALPHA MAPLE/

