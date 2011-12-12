December 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Julius Baer

Issue Amount 75 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 23, 2021

Coupon 4.5 pct

Issue price 100.757

Payment Date December 23, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & BNP Paribas

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Governing Law Swiss

Notes Callable on December 23, 2016, If not called,

Coupon resets to 5 year SFR Mid-swaps + 381.5bp

ISIN CH0144380422

