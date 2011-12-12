BRIEF-Aker Solutions signs 2 engineering framework contracts with BP
* Aker Solutions secures two global engineering framework accords from BP
December 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Network Rail Infrastructure Finance PLC
Guarantor Finance Indemnity From The United Kingdom
Issue Amount 265 million Sterling
Maturity Date November 22, 2027
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 124.425
Spread 28 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.25 pct 2027 UKTi
Payment Date December 19, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 50-1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 3.045 billion
Sterling when fungible
Feb 7 Independent investment bank Moelis & Co was chosen as an adviser for the planned initial public offering of Saudi Aramco on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
LONDON, Feb 7 Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas, a Canadian oil explorer, will list on London's junior AIM market on Wednesday, raising 4.8 million pounds ($6 million) to help finance a drilling campaign offshore Guyana with partner Tullow Oil.