December 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Network Rail Infrastructure Finance PLC

Guarantor Finance Indemnity From The United Kingdom

Issue Amount 265 million Sterling

Maturity Date November 22, 2027

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 124.425

Spread 28 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.25 pct 2027 UKTi

Payment Date December 19, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 50-1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 3.045 billion

Sterling when fungible

Data supplied by International Insider.