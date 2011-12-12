BRIEF-Aker Solutions signs 2 engineering framework contracts with BP
Dec 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Barclays Bank Plc
Guarantor Barclays Covered Bonds LLP
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 450 million euro
Maturity Date September 8, 2014
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 99.206
Yield 2.428 pct
Spread 105 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Mid-swaps, equivalent to 199.5 bp
Over the 2.5 pct October 2014 OBL 155
Notes The issue size will total 2.45 billion euro
When fungible
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS0673716238
Temporary ISIN XS0720132710
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date March 2, 2022
Coupon 4.25 pct
Issue price 103.251
Yield 3.857 pct
Spread 130 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Mid-swaps, equivalent to 212.7 bp
Over the 3.25 pct July 2021 DBR
Denoms (K) 50
Notes The issue size will total 1.3 billion euro
When fungible
ISIN XS0491009659
Temporary ISIN XS0719759911
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment December 19, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Barclays
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
