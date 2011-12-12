Dec 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Barclays Bank Plc

Guarantor Barclays Covered Bonds LLP

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 450 million euro

Maturity Date September 8, 2014

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 99.206

Yield 2.428 pct

Spread 105 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Mid-swaps, equivalent to 199.5 bp

Over the 2.5 pct October 2014 OBL 155

Notes The issue size will total 2.45 billion euro

When fungible

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0673716238

Temporary ISIN XS0720132710

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date March 2, 2022

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price 103.251

Yield 3.857 pct

Spread 130 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Mid-swaps, equivalent to 212.7 bp

Over the 3.25 pct July 2021 DBR

Denoms (K) 50

Notes The issue size will total 1.3 billion euro

When fungible

ISIN XS0491009659

Temporary ISIN XS0719759911

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment December 19, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Barclays

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

