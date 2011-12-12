* Delay raises prospect of insolvency proceedings

* Co says independent review to only end in 2012

* Co says to consider all strategic options

(Adds details from statement, background; In U.S. dollars)

TORONTO, Dec 12 Sino-Forest TRE.TO, a China-focused forestry company accused of fraud, will delay reporting its financial results again, putting it in breach of debt covenants and raising prospect of insolvency proceedings.

The company conceded in a statement on Monday that a review of the fraud charges leveled in June would extend into 2012. It had initially expected a team of its independent directors to present findings by September, but later it said the review would wind up by the end of the year.

Sino-Forest, until months ago the largest forestry company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, has been reeling since short-seller Carson Block and his Muddy Waters firm said the company had exaggerated the extent of its Chinese assets. Block and others also accused the company of fabricating sales transactions.

Last month, Sino-Forest said the review panel had been able to address and clear the company of many of the allegations, but certain issues remained. [ID:nL3E7MF0JM]

Sino on Monday said the panel was still trying to determine the nature and scope of its relationship with intermediaries and suppliers involved in its land dealings. It is also seeking explanations for issues raised by certain documents, it said, without providing details.

Sino-Forest said its board has decided to delay the third-quarter financial results until those matters are resolved.

Last month, the company warned it was delaying its results, but it indicated it would attempt to file within 30 days to avoid a default. On Monday, it abandoned that timetable.

The company said it began discussions with its creditors and its future for now rested on the success of these talks.

"As the company has breached certain covenants under its note indentures, the company's ability to continue as a going concern and avoid insolvency proceedings depends on the success of the company's discussions with its stakeholders," it said.

Sino-Forest also said it has decided against making a roughly $10 million interest payment on its 2016 convertible notes that is due Dec. 15, given its current circumstances.

"Failure to make this interest payment on this date will constitute a further breach of covenants under the relevant note indenture," the company warned.

The company said the total principal owing under the four series of outstanding senior and convertible notes is about $1.8 billion.

Sino-Forest said its board has determined it must consider all strategic options available to it, forcing it to consider a recapitalization or sale of some or all of its business.

(Reporting By Euan Rocha; Editing by Frank McGurty)

