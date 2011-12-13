Lend Lease Group's credit default swaps widened the most over a year among the 52 actively traded CDS in Australia, data from Thomson Reuters Credit Views shows.

The company's 5-year CDS spread stood at 432.115 basis points on Tuesday, having deteriorated by 160 percent, or 265.4 basis points, year to date and by 15 percent or, 56.38 basis points, in a month.

The deterioration comes as Australian real estate sector faced tough business environment this year and Moody's Investors Service said that Australian infrastructure issuers face increased refinancing challenges in 2012-2013.

Lend Lease, one of the highly levered real-estate development and operation companies in the country, has a Long-term debt/equity ratio of 47.08 against its sector median of 39.67.

CONTEXT

Lend Lease said on Monday that it appointed a new chief financial officer. Its former CFO had resigned in August.

Last week, the company had said it would sell 75 percent interest in Chelmsford Meadows for A$65 mln.

Lend Lease stock is down 15.75 percent year to date, while the broader All Ordinaries Index fell by 12.3 percent. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)