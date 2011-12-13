* Starts ArcelorMittal with equal weight

* Initiates Kloeckner with overweight, SSAB with underweight

* Begins ThyssenKrupp, Voestalpine with overweight

(Follows alerts)

Dec 13 Barclays Capital started the European steel sector with a "positive" view, saying the sector promises "value for investors with nerves of steel".

European steel stocks have lost almost half their value this year, according to the brokerage.

Barclays said sharp production cuts, reasonable starting inventory levels and stabilising raw material prices will help the steelmakers recoup the losses, and named Kloeckner & Co SE (KCOGn.DE), ThyssenKrupp AG (TKAG.DE) and Voestalpine AG (VOES.VI) as its top picks.

Barclays started coverage of ArcelorMittal (ISPA.AS) with an "equal weight" rating and said the balance sheet of the world's largest steelmaker could still raise concerns among investors if the macro environment worsened in the near term.

In addition, ArcelorMittal’s exposure to ordinary steels may put it at a relative disadvantage versus steelmakers with a greater focus on less volatile, higher grade and more consumption-driven materials, the brokerage said.

Barclays initiated Kloeckner, ThyssenKrupp and Voestalpine with an "overweight" rating and said the steelmakers would benefit from their exposure to less volatile and higher grade steels and captive markets.

The brokerage also started Sweden's SSAB AB (SSABa.ST) with an "underweight" rating citing the stock’s recent outperformance versus its peers.

Barclays, however, cautioned that a further decline in the macro-economic conditions, particularly in Europe, and weaker-than-expected production were the main risks to its positive view on the sector.

(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((ashutosh.pandey@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: ashutosh.pandey.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: STEELSECTOR/RESEARCH BARCLAYS

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.