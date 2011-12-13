(Adds details throughout)

* SMX says to launch pepper contract in Jan, base metals in Feb

* Says also looking at sugar and other soft commodities

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, Dec 13 The Singapore Mercantile Exchange is planning to launch new commodity contracts in early 2012, including base metals and pepper, its chief executive said on Tuesday, as the bourse boosts its efforts to become a price setter in Asia.

SMX, owned by India's Financial Technologies FITE.NS, has seen limited liquidity in its commodity and currency contracts since it launched in August 2010. But with volumes continuing to improve, the exchange is introducing more products.

"In a typical exchange scenario, if you launch 20 contracts, two of them become successful," Vaidyalingam Hariharan, the chief executive of SMX, told Reuters in a phone interview.

"We are not shying away from launching contracts. Initially we may have to experiment with launching a lot of contracts, but I think in the years to come we will have the right critical mass for each contract."

Hariharan said SMX will be launching a black pepper futures contract in mid-January and other base metals futures contracts such as aluminium, zinc, lead and nickel in February.

The pepper contract, earlier pegged for a third-quarter launch this year, will be the world's first international futures contract in black pepper and will involve physical delivery of Vietnamese pepper, he said.

Industry officials in India, which trades pepper futures on its domestic commodity exchanges that bar foreign traders, earlier said SMX's planned pepper contract could become a benchmark for the agricultural commodity if it becomes sufficiently liquid. [ID:nL3E7HT2HJ]

The base metals will be cash-settled contracts and will add to SMX's copper cash futures.

"We want to expand the base metal basket into other metals like aluminium, zinc, lead and nickel. We also are hoping to add a few Asian market contracts like sugar and some other soft commodities," said Hariharan, who was appointed CEO on Monday after a six-month term as interim CEO.

"My objective in the next three years is to make SMX the price setter in at least 10 commodities of this region."

ASIA-CENTRIC

SMX currently has 12 contracts, including WTI and Brent crude oil, gold, silver, iron ore and currencies.

"We may relaunch our gold and silver contracts based on India physical prices. Our gold and silver contracts are based on New York prices which this part of the world is not really looking at," said Hariharan.

The India-based gold and silver contracts would allow investors outside of India, who are not allowed to trade in domestic commodity futures markets there, "good opportunity to hedge their risk especially when people are moving towards Asia-centric markets", he said.

"For 2012, we want to focus on more Asia-centric contracts."

SMX was earlier looking to launch a coal futures contract, but Hariharan said the focus now is to boost liquidity in the iron ore contracts first.

The exchange's iron ore futures contract <0#SMIO:>, which is settled against the 62-percent iron ore index of Metal Bulletin .IO62-CNO=MB, saw steady monthly volumes of around 1 million tonnes from September to November.

SMX began trading its cash-settled iron ore futures on Aug. 12.

In comparison, rival Singapore Exchange (SGXL.SI) cleared a record high 7.5 million tonnes of iron ore swaps, another derivative, in October. Volumes in September were nearly 4 million tonnes while November stood at 6.3 million tonnes.

Still, Hariharan said volumes in most SMX contracts have improved.

"We have seen a significant increase in trading volumes in the past six months in a majority of the contracts listed on the exchange and we are hopeful that the positive momentum would continue in the coming period as well," he said.

