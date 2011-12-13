(Refiling to fix format)

Dec 13 Dupont (DD.N) said on Tuesday it expects 2012 earnings per share to rise 12 to 17 percent from 2011 levels, not including pension charges, and sales rising to a range of $40 billion to $42 billion.

Earnings per share are expected to be between $4.20 and $4.40, including a 17-cent per share expense for pensions, the company said.

As of Monday, analysts had been expecting 2012 earnings of $4.35 per share, although that figure fell to $4.23 on Tuesday, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares in Dupont rose 1.6 percent in premarket trading to $44.60.

