WELLINGTON Dec 14 New Zealand fast food operator Restaurant Brands Ltd is to open a fourth franchise chain, Carl's Jr burger outlets, as the company reported a dip in third-quarter sales on Wednesday.

It said it would roll out the brand progressively through the country with the first store expected to open by the middle of next year.

Restaurant Brands, which already operates the Starbucks, Pizza Hut, and KFC chains, said sales in the 12 weeks to Dec 5 were down 3.1 percent on a year ago, largely because of closed stores in earthquake-hit Christchurch.

Same store sales for the period were down 0.9 percent.

Shares in Restaurant Brands last traded up a cent, or 0.5 percent, at NZ$2.10. So far this year the stock has fallen around 20 percent compared to a flat showing for the benchmark NZX-50 index.

The Carl's Jr brand is owned by the privately-held U.S. based CKE Restaurants Inc.