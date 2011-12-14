KUALA LUMPUR Dec 14 Malaysia's state
utilities firm Tenaga Nasional may start to source gas
from the international markets next year to make up for a
shortfall in supply for power generation, the New Straits Times
reported on Wednesday.
The paper quoted Tenaga President and Chief Executive
Officer Che Khalib Mohamad Noh as saying the firm was in talks
with oil majors such as Shell, Malaysia's national oil
company Petronas, and private suppliers to get the
best market price for gas.
The plan to source gas from the open market will be subject
to approval from the government that has kept gas and
electricity tariff levels low for consumers.
Tenaga officials could not be immediately reached for
comment on the report.
Tenaga buys gas from Petronas at a subsidised price of 13.70
ringgit ($4.31) per million metric British thermal units
(mmBtu), compared to 30 to 40 ringgit in the open markets.
That has required Petronas to fork out 20 billion ringgit
annually to maintain tariff rates.
The latest move to buy gas comes as Petronas cut its
subsidised gas allocation to Tenaga due to a domestic shortage,
forcing the power company to import expensive distillates that
have eaten into its profits.
But in early December, Tenaga said the government agreed to
implement a fuel cost sharing mechanism to share extra costs
incurred from buying distillates and other expensive fuels to
offset the gas shortage.
The costs would be shared between Tenaga, Petronas and the
government.
($1=3.1816 ringgit)
(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)