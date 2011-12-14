* Cuts Colruyt, Macintosh, Tesco to "sell"

* Raises Ahold, Morrison to "buy"

* Sees "soft" Q4 sales, profits

(Follows alerts)

Dec 14 European retailers, including Carrefour (CARR.PA) and Marks & Spencer (MKS.L), are set to report "soft" fourth-quarter sales and profits, hurt by decreasing consumer confidence in mature markets and weakening growth in most emerging markets, ING said and downgraded at least five stocks to "sell."

"In Europe, ongoing problems related to sovereign debt and to the euro, together with new austerity measures for 2012, make us cautious on most retailers," the brokerage wrote in a note to clients.

ING downgraded Carrefour, Marks and Spencer, Colruyt (COLR.BR) and Macintosh MCIN.AS to "sell" from "hold", and Tesco (TSCO.L) to "sell" from "buy".

The recent Metro (MEOG.DE) profit warning and the light Tesco trading update could signify a pattern of several retailers reporting soft fourth-quarter sales and profits, the brokerage said.

ING expects negative gross domestic product (GDP) growth for France, Italy, Spain, Holland, Greece, Czech Republic and Hungary in 2012, and a "considerable" decrease in GDP growth rates for other European countries.

Such negative economic trends will likely impact consumer spending, impacting sales as well as margin trends at many of the European retail companies, ING said.

The brokerage cut its price targets on Carrefour, Europe's biggest retailer, Marks & Spencer and Tesco, saying the three are exposed to non-food markets. [ID:nWNAB6826]

ING, however, upgraded Ahold AHLN.AS and Morrison (MRW.L) to "buy" from "hold," saying the two were very defensive stocks with limited exposure to non-food markets and to Southern Europe.

It named France's Casino (CASP.PA), Portugal's Jeronimo Martins (JMT.LS) and Spain's Inditex (ITX.MC) its top picks among retailers.

European retail sector index .SXRP was trading down 0.57 percent at 239.10 points in morning trade on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Fareha Khan in Bangalore; Editing by Tenzin Pema and Maju Samuel)

((fareha.khan@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800 Reuters Messaging: fareha.khan.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: EUROPEANRETAIL/RESEARCH ING

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.