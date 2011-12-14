BEIJING Dec 14 China Everbright Bank Co Ltd has applied to issue 30 billion yuan ($4.71 billion) worth of special bonds, and will use the funds for loans to small firms, two sources from the bank told Reuters.

To encourage Chinese lenders to lend more to small businesses, China's regulators have provided some incentives, including allowing banks to sell bonds that are labelled as "special bonds for SME loans".

China Minsheng Banking Corp has won approval to issue 50 billion yuan such bonds, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank has approval for 30 billion yuan, and Industrial Bank will issue 30 billion yuan in bonds. (Reporting by Zhao Hongmei and Koh Guiqing; Editing by Don Durfee)