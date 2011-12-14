December 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Landshypotek

Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date June 20, 2014

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 44 bp

Issue price Par

Payment Date December 20, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Listing Stockholm

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer EMTN Programme

