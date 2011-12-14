Dec 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Raiffeisen Schweiz

Issue Amount 60 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 21, 2021

Coupon 3.875 pct

Issue price 102.3

Reoffer price 101.6

Payment Date December 21, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Raiffeisen Schweiz & Credit Suisse

Listing SIX

Notes The issue size will total 535 million Swiss francs

When fungible

ISIN CH0143708870

Data supplied by International Insider.