TORONTO Dec 15 Canadian holiday travel operator Transat AT Inc TRZb.TO posted a fourth-quarter loss on Thursday, blaming tough economic conditions and high fuel costs.

Net loss for the quarter ended Oct. 31 was C$4.5 million, or 12 Canadian cents a share, compared with a profit of C$52.4 million, or C$1.37, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 27 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$1.25 in the same quarter last year.

Revenue rose slightly to C$809.9 million from C$778.6 million.

(Reporting by Allison Martell)

