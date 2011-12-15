(Follows alerts)

Dec 15 Several Wall Street analysts cut their price target on First Solar Inc's (FSLR.O) stock on Thursday, a day after the company forecast 2012 profits below Wall Street estimates and reduced its 2011 outlook for the second time in two months.

Shares of the company fell to a new year-low in early trade, after losing about a fifth of their value on Wednesday.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company is the lowest-cost producer of solar modules in the world, but a steep drop in input prices for its competitors has narrowed its price advantage.

"The company is clearly not immune to the challenges facing the broader industry in both demand visibility and oversupply," Barclays Capital wrote in a note.

As governments cut incentives in First Solar's traditional market in Europe, it seeks to grow in new regions, such as Asia and the Middle East.

Baird Equity Research downgraded the company to "neutral," citing risks of cost recovery if it shifts to new markets without reliance on government subsidies.

In October, First Solar ousted Chief Executive Robert Gillette as the company struggled to cope with a glut of solar equipment on the global market that has pushed average prices for panels down by about 40 percent this year. [ID:nL3E7NE5JO]

"The solar PV (photovoltaic) module market is oversupplied and is likely to see significant pricing pressure as some module makers lower prices aggressively," J.P. Morgan Securities said.

Barclays expects the company's margins to shrink more and doesn't rule out a further reduction in estimate.

First Solar shares, which have lost almost three-fourth of their value this year, fell as much as 4 percent to $32.10 on Thursday morning. PRICE TARGET CUTS BY BROKERAGES Brokerage Revised Previous

price price

target target UBS $36 $53 JP Morgan $35 $40 Canaccord $37 $51 Jefferies $38 $47 Mizuho $42 $70 Securities Susquehana $55 $65 Barclays $31.00 $52 Wunderlich $38 $50 securities Lazard $65 $75 Cantor $26.50 $41

