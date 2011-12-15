(Follows alerts)

Dec 15 AT&T Inc's (T.N) $39 billion proposal to buy T-Mobile USA from parent Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) will likely fail, said Macquarie Equities Research and downgraded the No. 2 U.S. mobile provider's stock to "underperform."

"The company made a bold bet on T-Mo that now looks set to fail and leaves AT&T in an inferior spectrum and LTE network position to its largest rival," the brokerage said in a research note to clients.

The U.S. Department of Justice has opposed the deal on concerns that it would harm competition in the U.S. wireless market by combining the No. 2 and No. 4 players.

Many experts consider the deal to be doomed but AT&T and Deutsche Telekom had, till very recently, been adamant that they would continue to fight for approval of the merger announced in March.

On Tuesday, AT&T asked for a stay order on the deal and now has till Jan. 18 to decide. The company's latest stance, after previously insisting on expediting the transaction, has led to pessimism that the $39 billion deal will be completed. [ID:nN1E7BC07E]

Macquarie said slowing wireless service revenue growth and AT&T's smartphone mix, heavily skewed towards Apple's (AAPL.O) iPhone -- for which it is offering an increasing number of subsidized upgrades -- are pressuring margins.

Shares of the company closed at $28.81 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

