TORONTO, Dec 15 Empire Co Ltd (EMPa.TO), parent of No. 2 Canadian grocery chain Sobeys, reported a drop in quarterly net profit on Thursday and said it would purchase about 250 retail gas outlets from Shell Canada (RDSa.L).

The company did not disclose the cost of the gas stations, located in Atlantic Canada and Quebec, and said it would finance the transaction with existing cash balances.

Canadian grocers are facing tough competition from Wal-Mart (WMT.N), which has been rolling out more "supercenters," which sell a wider array of grocery items than its regular stores. [ID:nN26243759]

The market will heat up further when Target Corp (TGT.N) enters the Canadian market in 2013, but the impact on Sobeys may be less than on its rivals as it has signed a long-term wholesale agreement to supply the U.S. discount retailer with groceries . [ID:nL1E7NC1Z2]

Sales at Sobeys rose 3.4 percent in the quarter to C$3.98 billion. Sales at established stores, a key measure for retailers, rose 1.9 percent.

Net earnings for the quarter ended Nov. 5 fell to C$78.1 million ($75.0 million), or C$1.15 a share, from C$142.9 million, or C$2.09, a year earlier. Empire's net earnings were higher in the year-before quarter due to proceeds from the sale of industrial equipment company Wajax.

Excluding special items, the company earned C$1.10 a share, up from C$1.02 in the same quarter last year.

($1=$1.03 Canadian)

(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Peter Galloway)

