BRIEF-Textron says awarded 5-yr follow-on contract from U.S. Air force
* Awarded a five-year follow-on contract from U.S. Air force for Afghan trainer contractor logistics support Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Delinquency rates at major U.S. banks have remained stable in November, as consumers continued to keep up with their bill payments despite the holiday expenditure. Credit card charge-offs have fallen, except for Capital One and Citigroup.
Net charge-off rate Delinquency rate
Nov 2011 Oct 2011 Nov 2011 Oct 2011 Bank of America 5.67 5.98 3.96 3.97 JPMorgan Chase 4.18 4.18 2.54 2.55 Discover Financial 3.04 3.26 2.43 2.48 Capital One Financial 4.29 3.96 3.73 3.73 American Express Co 2.4 2.3 1.5 1.5 Citigroup 6.36 5.66 3.28 3.26 (All figures in percent) (Compiled by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore)
* Awarded a five-year follow-on contract from U.S. Air force for Afghan trainer contractor logistics support Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 U.S. President Donald Trump's choice to lead the Labor Department admitted to employing an undocumented immigrant as a house cleaner, the kind of revelation that derailed Cabinet nominees in previous administrations.
* Tapimmune expands intellectual property on Polystart platform for use in next-generation T-cell vaccines