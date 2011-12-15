Dec 15 Delinquency rates at major U.S. banks have remained stable in November, as consumers continued to keep up with their bill payments despite the holiday expenditure. Credit card charge-offs have fallen, except for Capital One and Citigroup.

Net charge-off rate Delinquency rate

Nov 2011 Oct 2011 Nov 2011 Oct 2011 Bank of America 5.67 5.98 3.96 3.97 JPMorgan Chase 4.18 4.18 2.54 2.55 Discover Financial 3.04 3.26 2.43 2.48 Capital One Financial 4.29 3.96 3.73 3.73 American Express Co 2.4 2.3 1.5 1.5 Citigroup 6.36 5.66 3.28 3.26 (All figures in percent) (Compiled by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore)