Dec 15 Western Union Co (WU.N), the world's largest payment transfer company, said it reached an agreement with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) resolving all remaining issues related to the restructuring of its international operations in 2003.

Western Union will make cash payments to the IRS and various state tax authorities of about $220 million in addition to a $250 million tax deposit made with the IRS in 2010 connected to the potential liability, the company said in a statement.

The agreement covers the company's tax treatment for imputed intangibles income, trademark buy-in royalties, and other items.

The Company will also eliminate its related tax contingency reserve and expects to record a one-time tax benefit of about $200 million in 2011.

Shares of Western Union closed at $17.35 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

