Dec 15 Western Union Co (WU.N), the
world's largest payment transfer company, said it reached an
agreement with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) resolving
all remaining issues related to the restructuring of its
international operations in 2003.
Western Union will make cash payments to the IRS and various
state tax authorities of about $220 million in addition to a
$250 million tax deposit made with the IRS in 2010 connected to
the potential liability, the company said in a statement.
The agreement covers the company's tax treatment for imputed
intangibles income, trademark buy-in royalties, and other items.
The Company will also eliminate its related tax contingency
reserve and expects to record a one-time tax benefit of about
$200 million in 2011.
Shares of Western Union closed at $17.35 on Thursday on the
New York Stock Exchange.
