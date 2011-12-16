BRIEF-GAIN CAPITAL SAYS JAN OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME OF $9.5 BLN
* GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC - JAN OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME OF $9.5 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 11.0% FROM DECEMBER 2016
December 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Instituto Credito Oficial (ICO)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 20, 2014
Coupon 3.5 pct
Issue price 99.35
Reoffer price 99.35
Spread 75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the January 2014 SPGB
Payment Date December 21, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB & Bankinter
Ratings A1 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total 1.525
billion euro when fungible
ISIN XS0408637022
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters
terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC - JAN OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME OF $9.5 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 11.0% FROM DECEMBER 2016
* If everything goes according to plan will be able to ask shareholders to approve capital increase at AGM on April 7 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Polar Asset Management Partners Inc reports a 7 percent passive stake in Avista Healthcare Public Acquisition Corp as of December 31, 2016 -SEC filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2kcKBdY] Further company coverage: