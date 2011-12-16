December 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Instituto Credito Oficial (ICO)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 20, 2014

Coupon 3.5 pct

Issue price 99.35

Reoffer price 99.35

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the January 2014 SPGB

Payment Date December 21, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB & Bankinter

Ratings A1 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 1.525

billion euro when fungible

ISIN XS0408637022

