Dec 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Credit Agricole Home Loans SFH

Issue Amount 275 million euro

Maturity Date March 23, 2017

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 100.005

Spread 140 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps

Payment Date December 23, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 1.525 billion

euro when fungible

ISIN FR0010875880

