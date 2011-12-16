Dec 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Credit Agricole Home Loans SFH
Issue Amount 275 million euro
Maturity Date March 23, 2017
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price 100.005
Spread 140 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps
Payment Date December 23, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total 1.525 billion
euro when fungible
ISIN FR0010875880
