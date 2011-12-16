* Sees Q4 EPS 8 cents to 12 cents vs Street view 17 cents

DEC 16 Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD.O) forecast fourth-quarter profit below Wall Street expectations but said demand was improving, sending its stock up 3.5 percent.

Increases in order entry and pricing late in the fourth quarter did not materially impact fourth-quarter performance but are expected to be beneficial to the 2012 first quarter, the steelmaker said.

"Overall, continued uncertainty within the U.S. and global economies continues to impact corporate and consumer spending, resulting in a challenging demand environment," it said.

But it said there were signs of demand improvement in the energy, construction equipment, agricultural and automotive sectors. If there is more economic stability, then demand, steel pricing and margins are expected to rise next year, it said.

Steel Dynamics said it expects fourth-quarter profit of 8 cents to 12 cents per share, lower than the third quarter, due to an estimated 25 percent drop in earnings in its flat-rolled steel business and an estimated $10 million reduction in earnings from its liquid iron production facility, Iron Dynamics (IDI).

Analysts currently expect Steel Dynamics to earn 17 cents per share in the fourth quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said the reduction in IDI earnings was due to a planned three-week shutdown during October and November for the relining of the facility's submerged arc furnace, resulting in an anticipated 20 percent decrease in quarterly shipments and increased expenses of just over $3 million related to the project. It had been two years since the previous relining, a record.

Flat-rolled demand in October and early November was weaker, and pricing remained a challenge, reducing anticipated volumes, the company said. Also, the cost of raw materials did not decline in step with realized flat rolled steel prices.

Steel Dynamics stock was up 43 cents percent at $12.78 in morning trading on the Nasdaq.

