TORONTO Dec 16 Canadian National Railway Co (CNR.TO) has reached a tentative agreement with its maintenance-of-way workers, Canada's biggest railroad said on Friday.

The contract covers about 2,800 employees in Canada represented by United Steelworkers Local 2004, responsible for inspecting, maintaining and repairing CN's infrastructure. Their current agreement is set to expire on Dec 31.

Details of the proposed contract were not released pending ratification, which should take about 60 days, the company said.

Shares of CN were up 1.49 percent at C$76.15 on Friday afternoon on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

