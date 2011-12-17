(Adds more details)

Dec 16 Time Warner Cable Inc TWC.N is set to provide the online offerings of pay-TV provider HBO in the next month, potentially putting more pressure on rival online services such as Netflix (NFLX.O).

Time Warner Cable, which has a big presence in markets such as New York and Los Angeles, said that under an agreement reached with HBO on Friday it would offer the latest online video services from HBO Go and Max Go to its customers in the next month.

Time Warner will would run a brief trial service before the online services become available for no extra charge to all its customers who subscribe to the premium HBO and Cinemax channels. Cinemax, which specializes in movies is owned by HBO. HBO is owned by Time Warner Inc (TWX.N).

Under the agreement about 1,400 shows will be available on line to subscribers of HBO while MAX GO, offers more than 400 titles of Cinemax programming online.

(Reporting by Sinead Carew; editing by Carol Bishopric)

((sinead.carew@thomsonreuters.com + 1 646 2236186))0 Keywords:

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.