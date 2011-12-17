MANILA Dec 17 The death toll from a typhoon in the southern Philippines rose to more than 130, government and army officials said on Saturday, with some domestic flights grounded and wide areas left without power.

Typhoon Washi, with winds gusting up to 90 km/h (56 mph), hit the resource-rich southern island of Mindanao, bringing heavy rain that caused flash floods in the island's two main cities, as well as a landslide in a remote mining area.

An army spokesman said emergency workers had recovered 97 bodies, most of them children, who drowned in floods in Cagayan de Oro City. Another 40 people also drowned in Iligan City. (Reporting By Manuel Mogato; Editing by Paul Tait)