By Yaw Yan Chong

SINGAPORE, Dec 19 Taiwan's CPC has bought up to nine low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) cargoes, totalling about 720,000 tonnes, on a rare term basis via tender at higher price levels amid strong demand, particularly from Japan, traders said on Monday.

The tender, for the 0.5 percent sulphur cargoes of 80,000 tonnes each for April to December delivery to Kaohsiung or Shalung, was awarded to oil major Shell at premiums of $110.00-$120.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, up from below $100.00 previously.

Traders expect the LSFO market to stay firm next year, held up by strong demand from post-Fukushima Japan, in need of alternate power-generation capacity due to its crippled nuclear plants, as well as heavier requirements from Taiwan.

"This is the first time in the more-than 10 years that I have been trading that I see CPC buying so much volumes at one go on a term basis, and which is already as much as, if not more than their entire volumes that they bought for this year," said a Western trader based in Singapore.

"While the requirement is driven by their new RFCC that will be commissioned in the first quarter next year, I believe it also serving as a hedge against higher premiums going forward."

Traders said the main reason for CPC's higher requirements is that more of the fuel oil production from its refinery will be used as feedstocks for the new gasoline-making residual fluid catalytic cracker (RFCC), which is expected to be operational in the first quarter.

In addition to the term tender, CPC is also seeking spot February-delivery cargoes, each either 38,000 tonnes or 80,000 tonnes, via tender that closes on Tuesday, with a two-day validity.

CPC last bought November-delivery LSFO at premiums of $95.00-$99.00 a tonne, C&F, and a total of at least about 650,000-700,000 tonnes for this year, Reuters data showed.

The refiner also imports high-sulphur fuel oil, which it uses to supply the marine fuels market and buys on both a term and spot basis. It last bought 80,000 tonnes, for Nov. 15-30 delivery, from oil major Shell, at undisclosed price levels.

LSFO premiums have been strong since the aftermath of the March earthquake that crippled much of Japan's power-generation capacity, due to damage to its nuclear plants, rising from July, amid the country's peak-demand summer period.

Weekly import LSFO volumes into Japan have averaged about 115,000 tonnes since July, the highest week-average levels since 2006 and up from last year's average of about 32,000 tonnes, official data show.

Premiums have been further boosted by the reduction of sulphur levels for marine fuels to 3.5 percent globally from Jan. 1, down from 4.0 percent now, by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

Indian utility Tata Power also has a rare term tender, which is outstanding and will be valid till Thursday, for up to five 0.3-percent sulphur cargoes, of 25,000 tonnes each, for January-September delivery, on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis.

