By Sayantani Ghosh

Dec 20 The next time you hear about a credit-card fraud, worry a little less, because data analytics company Opera Solutions is probably on the case already.

Opera belongs to a breed of new companies that are in the business of analyzing the deluge of data from various digital transactions, from phone calls to emails to hospital records.

The company, which picks patterns and trends from mountains of "big data" using its custom-built data stack, expects a revenue of $140 million next year, roughly a 40 percent jump from 2011.

Opera recently helped a Fortune 50 client who was seeing a spike in defaults as customers -- with otherwise good credit histories -- disputed their high card balances, suggesting they were victims of fraud.

The company was running up losses of more than $350 million annually. (here)

Opera's predictive model helped identify and prevent suspect transactions, cutting losses at the client by $100 million.

Chief Executive Arnab Gupta also cited the case of another customer -- a very large bank with about 15 million customers and 25,000 advisers -- that recently deployed Opera's investment recommendation platform.

Every day, the bank's investment advisers get a set of recommendations from Opera, rank-ordered and specific to customers, suggesting which stocks or securities to recommend and the underlying rationale, allowing for quick, smart decisions.

Gupta, a Harvard Business School graduate and the author of a number of research publications, founded the company in New York seven years ago.

He began his career at McKinsey & Co and later worked at A.T. Kearney. He has also worked with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on its India HIV-AIDS initiative.

IPO PLANS

Opera recently raised $84 million in private-equity funding and expects the cash to support operations till it goes public.

Its investors include Silver Lake Sumeru, Accel-KKR, Invus Financial Advisors, JGE Capital Management and Tola Capital.

"I can go public early if I want, but I don't think it's a smart thing to do," said Gupta, adding that Opera would evaluate an initial public offering in 2013 when it is ready to expand operations.

The company has not hired a banker for the IPO process yet, Gupta told Reuters in a telephone interview.

Opera, which mostly serves financial companies and some healthcare, hospitality and retail firms, counts American Express Co (AXP.N), Morgan Stanley (MS.N), Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Citigroup Inc (C.N) as its biggest clients.

The company competes with IBM (IBM.N) and Fair Isaac Corp FICO.O, and was recently valued at about $500 million by the Wall Street Journal.

It has more than 600 employees and plans to hire a couple of hundred more next year, Gupta said.

