* Sees Q1 shr $0.18-$0.25 vs est of $0.55

* Cites price drop, demand slowdown

Dec 19 Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc (SCHN.O) said it expects earnings to fall below analyst expectations in the first quarter as customer demand slows down and sales prices fall.

Shares of the company, which manufactures and exports recycled ferrous metal products, fell as much as 6 percent to $42.81 early on Monday on Nasdaq.

Portland, Oregon-based Schnitzer forecast first-quarter earnings of 18-25 cents.

Analysts were expecting the company to earn 55 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Schnitzer now sees operating income per ferrous ton for its metals recycling business, that contributes the most to its revenue, to be about half of what it was a year ago.

Operating income from the company's auto parts business may be 30 percent lower than the previous year.

Sales prices began to improve towards the end of the last quarter but are not expected to help results till the second quarter, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

