Dec 19 AT&T Inc (T.N) said on Monday it is replacing a $3 billion 364-day revolving credit agreement with one worth $5 billion, and it has added a year to a previous $5 billion 4-year credit agreement.

The $3 billion agreement expires this week. The extended $5 billion agreement was announced in 2010.

AT&T spokesperson McCall Butler said the new agreements were part of AT&T's efforts to ensure it always has access to debt markets in the event that it needs it.

"Obviously our business is continuing to expand and we have favorable market rates," Butler said.

AT&T spokesperson McCall Butler said the new agreements were part of AT&T's efforts to ensure it always has access to debt markets in the event that it needs it.

"Obviously our business is continuing to expand and we have favorable market rates," Butler said.

((For more news, please click here [T.N]))

(Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Richard Chang)

((Sinead.Carew@thomsonreuters.com; sinead.carew.reuters.com@reuters.net; +1 646 2236186)()) Keywords: AT&T/CREDIT

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.