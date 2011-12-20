Dec 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Pfandbriefbank schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute AG
Issue Amount 233 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 15, 2031
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 105.887
Payment Date December 28,2011
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Notes The issue size will total 895 million Swiss francs
When fungible
ISIN CH0117076379
Temporary ISIN CH0145874142
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.