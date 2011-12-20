* Financial terms not disclosed

* Looks at Vlingo to boost mobile voice recognition offerings

* Shares up 4 pct

DEC 20 Speech recognition software maker Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN.O) said it will buy rival Vlingo Inc, it's fifth acquisition in the year, to beef up its voice assistant offerings for mobile devices and automobiles.

The company did not disclose financial details of the deal.

Nuance's latest acquisition -- its second in less than three months -- comes on the backdrop of its licensing deal with Apple Inc (AAPL.O). It provides voice recognition technology to power the iPhone 4S' virtual personal assistant called Siri.

The company, in October, acquired Swype for $102.5 million to enhance its smartphone and tablet portfolio. [ID:nL3E7L71GG]

Since 2003, Nuance has acquired 32 companies for more than $3 billion, according to Avondale Partners. [ID:nN1E79P0ZD]

Vlingo, founded in 2006, makes its namesake software to convert voice commands to text for mobile phone applications and offers its products on various platforms such as Apple's iOS and on Google's (GOOG.O) Android.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company, was formerly known as Mobeus Corporation and changed its name in Aug 2007.

Shares of Nuance, whose market capitalization of $8 billion is more than 80 times estimated accounting earnings for the year ending September 2012, were up 4 percent at $25.04 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

