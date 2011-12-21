SINGAPORE Dec 21 Pacific Investment Management Co. (PIMCO) is relocating global co-head of emerging markets Ramin Toloui to Singapore from the United States as part of plans to expand its Asia operations, two sources said on Wednesday.

Toloui, who is currently based in PIMCO's headquarters in Newport Beach, California, will move to the Southeast Asian city-state in January, two sources with direct knowledge of the move told Reuters.

"He is coming for good, starting from next year, to support our expansion as a group in Asia and to increase our presence here," a source said.

PIMCO, which manages the world's largest bond fund, is looking to expand in Asia, as it expects the region to grow faster than North America and Europe. Globally, the firm has about $1.35 trillion in assets.

As part of its efforts to boost its emerging markets team, PIMCO has hired a string of equity and fixed income investment professionals and portfolio managers this year, including some for its Asian operations in Singapore and Hong Kong.

According to PIMCO's website, Toloui joined PIMCO in 2006 and spent seven years in the international division of the U.S. Department of Treasury.

(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)

