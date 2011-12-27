* South Koreans, Europeans dominated 1.86 tln yen issuance in 2011

By Chikafumi Hodo

TOKYO, Dec 27 Japan’s samurai bond market is likely to lure more issuers in 2012 as regional debt woes deter some companies from raising funds in the United States and Europe while cash-rich Japanese investors seek higher returns.

Europe's debt crisis and a recent problem with a Norwegian samurai bond may slow issuance in early part of 2012, but borrowers may be keen to tap big investors such as Japanese pension funds and regional banks.

"Foreign issuers know that there are funds available in Japan considering the country's financial sector healthier than that of in Europe or the United States," said Akane Enatsu, senior credit analyst at Barclays Capital.

A total of 1.86 trillion yen ($23.82 billion) of samurai bonds -- yen-denominated bonds issued by foreign entities -- have been issued this year, down 3 percent from 1.92 trillion yen in 2010, but up 20 percent from 1.55 trillion in 2009, Thomson Reuters data showed.

For Japanese investors, the samurai market is an important destination for asset allocations, especially after the turmoil of nuclear crisis-hit Tokyo Electric Power Co (9501.T) virtually halted offering by the utilities sector, a key issuer in the country's corporate bond market.

Falling yields in the U.S. and other developed countries as a result of efforts to prop up a slowing global economy has meant that Japan's investors are struggling to find attractive places to park their funds.

"Samurais drew a lot of demand from a wide-ranging investors as they had very few alternatives to raise good returns," said Mana Nakazora, chief credit analyst at BNP Paribas.

"Problems in Europe should make investors very conservative for the early part of next year, but eventually their appetite should return as they must seek higher yields."

U.S. ISSUERS

This year, South Korean entities have been key issuers in the market, with steel giant Posco (005490.KS) rais ing about 4 1. 4 billion yen bonds in October . Woori Bank, Korea Development Bank and Daejeon Riverside Expressway were among other issuers from the country.

Other big borrowers included HSBC (HSBA.L), Renault (RENA.PA), France Telecom FTE.PA and General Electric's (GE.N) finance arm GE Capital as well as sovereigns such as Poland.

Next year, issuers such as U.S. banks who haven't been active in recent years could join the list of borrowers, when the economic outlook improves and the debt turmoil settles, analysts said.

JP Morgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) was the only U.S. bank to tap the market this year, offering a total of 111 billion yen in two tranches in February.

"So far samurai issuance has been reasonably healthy," Naresh Narayan, managing director and head of credit markets at Citigroup Global Markets Japan, adding that prior to the Lehman Brothers crisis, U.S. financial firms had been the largest issuers in the market.

"Really not many of them (U.S. financials) have come back. So their re-entrance would boost flows to both primary and secondary markets," Narayan said.

Citigroup has not issued samurai bonds since 2008, while the bank considers itself as a committed long-term regular borrower in the yen market.

Japanese investors will still be looking for samurai bonds carrying a credit rating of better than single A, analysts said.

However, global uncertainties may still cast a shadow over the Japanese market.

A case in point is Norway's Eksportfinans, a trade finance bank, whose rating was slashed by seven notches to junk status by Moody's after its government opted out of extending an exemption to borrowers from the European Union's capital requirements.

The move triggered a mild panic among Japanese investors holding about 60 billion yen of the bank's outstanding samurai bonds, who were fretting about the risk of default.

"Investors will be cautious about investing in foreign bonds. But as long as issuers offer good spreads and as long as names are familiar, investors will show interest," a fund manager at a Japanese asset management company.

($1 = 78.1000 Japanese yen)

