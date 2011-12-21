* Orders jump 38 percent

* U.S. housing seen gaining footing

* Company sees continued home price increases

By Lynn Adler

Dec 21 KB Home (KBH.N) posted a lower fourth-quarter profit on reduced margins, but or ders for new homes surged in another sign that the beleaguered housing market was gaining a foothold.

The fifth-largest U.S. homebuilder, which competes with Toll Brothers (TOL.N), said orders jumped 38 percent to 1,494. Orders are a key indicator for builders who do not book revenue until they close on a house.

It is a particularly tough time for builders of new homes, with a massive overhang of used houses and foreclosed homes in the market, resulting in lower pricing power.

The company's shares, which shot up 10 percent on Tuesday and another 5 percent in premarket trading after the results, were down 5.4 percent at $7.32 in morning New York Stock Exchange trading.

"We got some good numbers from them this morning that reflect the management of the company, in terms of where their communities are, and what we see in our own data, that the housing market is setting up for a plus year next year," said Steve Blitz, chief economist at ITG Investment Research.

The share price swing reflects a trend of investors that sell on bounces and pop back in at lows, he said. "There really isn't yet a sense that any of these home-builder stocks are at a point where you can make that longer-term investment," or that housing can soon return anywhere near pre-recession levels.

Evidence is mounting that a recovery is building, though the improvement has been erratic. U.S. housing starts and permits to build jumped to a 1 1/2-year high in November, the Commerce Department reported on Tuesday. [ID:nL1E7NK338] Homebuilders' shares shot up as a result, with KB Homes jumping 10 percent.

"In the fourth quarter, we reported net profits, continued to increase our net orders, and built our backlot to the highest year-end level since 2008, Jeffrey Mezger, KB Homes chief executive officer, said in a statement.

The company expects its average home selling price to rise in 2012, and plans to heighten its concentration "in our most desirable markets," particularly on the West Coast where profits are typically higher, he said.

It delivered 1,995 homes at an average selling price of $238,400 in the quarter, compared with 1,918 homes at an average $232,500 prior the year earlier.

KB Home said housing gross margin was 14.7 percent, down from 19.1 percent last year. The drop reflected fewer homes delivered from higher-margin communities, partly offset by improved operating leverage from an overall increase in the number of homes delivered, the company said.

Many potential home buyers remain reticent to lock in to such a major financial commitment, even though mortgage rates hover near record lows, as unemployment remains high and consumer confidence is low.

Demand for new home loans fell in the latest week even as mortgage rates declined. [ID:nN9E7H100U]

Fourth-quarter net income fell to $13.9 million, or 18 cents a share, from $17.4 million, or 23 cents a share, a year ago.

Total revenue at the Los Angeles-based company, which was founded in 1957, rose 6 percent to $479.9 million.

