Dec 21 Shares of Shuffle Master Inc SHFL.O rose as much as 12 percent on Wednesday, a day after the casino-game maker posted a market-beating quarterly profit on improved gross margin.

Higher average sales prices and value engineering on the company's new Equinox cabinet drove fourth-quarter gross margin to 62.5 percent, up from 60 percent a year ago.

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Steven Wieczynski said the company continues to take advantage of market opportunities domestically and abroad, while implementing measures to improve internal processes and product life cycle management.

"We were particularly impressed with management’s ability to make good on its promise to improve inefficient working capital management practices in such short order," Wieczynski wrote in a note to clients.

He was encouraged by the company's prospects in Latin America.

The company posted a profit 18 cents a share, beating analysts' expectations of 17 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue for the quarter rose 12 percent to $65.7 million, compared with analysts' expectations of $47.67 million.

"(Shuffle Master) continues to grow its footprint in international markets (shufflers in Macau and electronic gaming machines in Australia)," J.P. Morgan Securities wrote in a note and raised its target price on the stock to $12 from $10.

Shares of the company, which have gained more than 20 percent since it last reported results in August, were trading up about 8 percent at $11.60 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

((arpita.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: arpita.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.net)) Keywords: SHUFFLEMASTER/SHARES

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.