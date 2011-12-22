UPDATE 1-Snow, avalanches, rain delay grain movement to U.S. ports
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
Dec 22 Liquor maker United Spirits said late on Wednesday its board approved raising up to $225 million via foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) to cut high cost debt and help improve earnings.
Standard Chartered Bank, Rabo Bank and DBS Bank have been appointed as advisors to the issue planned in early 2012, the company said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI)
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
BEIJING, Feb 11 China's top securities regulator is still preparing to launch oil futures and is considering lifting restrictions on stock index futures imposed during the 2015 stock market crash, the Shanghai Securities Times said on Saturday.
TORONTO, Feb 10 The Bank of Canada's early experiment on a blockchain-based payment system highlights challenges such as cost-efficiency and data privacy, according to an article by a senior bank official published on Friday.