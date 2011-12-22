* Carriers to be told agreements to be disallowed-source

NEW DELHI, Dec 22 India's telecoms ministry will tell carriers they cannot offer 3G services through roaming agreements, a ministry source said, dealing a blow to Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS), Vodafone's (VOD.L) India unit and Idea Cellular (IDEA.NS).

India sold 3G airwaves in an auction last year that attracted much higher bids than expected, and no single firm managed to get spectrum in all of the country's 22 zones.

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone's India unit and Idea Cellular, three of the country's top four carriers, currently provide 3G services beyond their licensed zones through roaming pacts.

"Decision is clear that this is not permitted, and that is being conveyed to the companies," said the source, who did not wish to be identified.

"No decision has been taken at this point on any consequential action. That is separate," the source said.

Bharti shares were down 3.3 percent at 330 rupees in early afternoon trading, while Idea was down 4.1 percent at 79.40.

Bharti and Idea declined comment, while a spokesman for Vodafone India said he could not comment immediately.

The companies launched 3G services early this year and are currently expanding into smaller towns and villages.

Premium data services currently provide a small fraction of the revenue of Indian carriers but the companies see huge potential for growth, with less than 10 percent of India's 1.2 billion people having access to Internet.

Margins from data services are also far higher than those from voice.

Last month, top executives of the Bharti, Vodafone India, Idea and sixth-ranked carrier Tata Teleservices [TATASL.UL] wrote a joint letter to Telecoms Minister Kapil Sibal saying they understood that the 3G roaming arrangements were legal and permissible before they placed bids for 3G spectrum.

"Any determination now that this might not be the case would fundamentally alter the legal and economic basis on which the business case for 3G bids were evaluated, inevitably leading to a requirement to either refund to the bidders or re-run the auctions," the letter said.

