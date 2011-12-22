* Loans to be recast include overseas borrowings, debentures

* Restructuring proposal to be discussed in January

* Company has order book of 75 bln rupees - source

By Swati Pandey and Aniruddha Basu

MUMBAI, Dec 22 Lenders to India's Bharati Shipyard Ltd (BHAR.NS) want to restructure about $1.5 billion of loans, including borrowings the company took on to fund two takeovers that overstretched its balance sheet, sources familiar with the matter said.

The 77.4 billion rupees of loans, extended by 29 banks led by State Bank of India (SBI.NS), include foreign currency loans and debentures, one of the sources said, without providing a breakdown. The company has term loans of about 28 billion rupees and working capital loans of 6 billion, another source said.

Bharati Shipyard has an order book of 75 billion rupees through 2013/14, the source added.

"This (restructuring) proposal will be discussed in the next meeting (with lenders), which is scheduled around Jan. 12," a third source said.

Bharati Shipyard declined to comment.

The company took on excessive debt for two acquisitions made last year, analysts said.

"They have made a couple of acquisitions, which have not gone particularly well, and in doing so they leveraged themselves far beyond their means," said an analyst at local brokerage, who declined to be named.

In its most high-profile acquisition, the company bought a controlling stake in offshore services firm Great Offshore Ltd (GOFS.NS) for 4.6 billion rupees in 2010.

Also in 2010, the shipbuilder acquired a majority stake in south India-based Tebma Shipyards for 757.5 million rupees.

The proposal to restructure the company's debt was submitted on Tuesday to the corporate debt restructuring forum, an RBI-approved voluntary body of bankers, the first source said.

The proposal needs to be approved by 75 percent of banks by exposure and 60 percent by number.

Debt restructurings have been on the rise in India as a result of surging interest rates and a weak rupee, which has made offshore loans expensive.

Earlier this week, lenders to telecom infrastructure provider GTL Ltd approved a $3 billion debt restructuring. [ID:nL3E7NK5R3]

(For an analysis of the coming debt crunch for Indian companies click [ID:nL3E7NC3IR])

Bharati Shipyard shares closed down 0.8 percent at 66.05 rupees, valuing the company at about $40 million.

($1=52.79 rupees)

(Editing by Rajesh Pandathil and Ted Kerr)

