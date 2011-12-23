SHANGHAI Dec 23 The parent company of Air
China Ltd has raised its stake in the
airline by purchasing 13.8 million shares on the Shanghai
Securities Exchange, equal to 0.11 percent of shares
outstanding, according to a statement by the listed company.
The parent company, China National Aviation Holding Co,
controls 51.57 percent of Air China following the stake
increase.
Based on Air China's average price of 6 yuan per share on
December 21, the day the purchases occurred, China National
Aviation paid about 83 million yuan ($13.09 million) for the
additional shares.
Air China's mainland shares have tumbled more than 50
percent this year, more than the 23 percent decline in the
Shanghai composite index.
China's net profit fell 26.5 percent year on year in the
third quarter.
($1 = 6.3390 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Ken Wills)