UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
Dec 22 AT&T Inc said late on Thursday that it won regulatory approval to buy wireless spectrum from U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc, a move that would boost the company's 4G network.
AT&T is buying 700 megahertz (MHz) airwaves for about $1.93 billion, with the aim of countering criticism over iPhone service quality and competitive threats from rivals like Verizon Wireless.
"This spectrum will help AT&T continue to deliver a world-class mobile broadband experience to our customers," Bob Quinn, an AT&T senior vice president, said in a statement.
The companies expect to close the transaction in the coming days, AT&T said. (Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract
* IBM closes acquisition of Agile 3 Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: