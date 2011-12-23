UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'A+' insurer financial strength and issuer credit ratings on GIO General Ltd. (GIO). The outlook on the ratings is stable. The ratings had been previously withdrawn on Dec. 13, 2011 at the request of the company.
GIO is a wholly owned general insurance subsidiary of Suncorp Metway Insurance Ltd. (A+/Stable/--), which is in turn wholly owned by Suncorp Group Ltd. (not rated). The ratings on GIO reflect the insurer's core status within the Suncorp Group Ltd. group of companies under our rating criteria for group entities, and are equalized with the ratings on the core operating entities of the group.
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: DODD-FRANK Trump orders reviews of major banking rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers. Wealth managers from Wall Street to Wisconsin have spent the last six years lobbying against the retirement advice rule that Trump began killing off with a swipe of his
Feb 3 More than 9.2 million U.S. consumers signed up for health insurance using the Healthcare.gov website during the open enrollment period between November and Jan. 31, the U.S. government said on Friday.