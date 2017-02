SEOUL Dec 23 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd said on Friday that it has pushed back delivery of one drillship worth 697.3 billion won ($603.1 million) and ordered in 2008 after a request from a customer from the Oceania region.

Daewoo said in a regulatory filing that the delivery date was not fixed because of the shipper's situation, without providing further details. ($1 = 1156.1500 Korean won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)