Shares of Thai retailer Robinson Department Store Pcl
touch a fresh life-high on Friday and are up 75 percent so far
this year, but the charts suggest the bull-run could weaken.
The shares are trading at 43.25 baht, 8 percent above their
mean target price of 40.02 baht.
Despite the stock hitting a new high, the MACD (Moving
Average Convergence Divergence) and the RSI (Relative Strength
Index) show a negative divergence on the weekly chart.
A negative divergence occurs when a stock touches a new high
but its technical indicators such as MACD and RSI move lower,
indicating an impending reversal in the stock price.
Robinson Department currently trades in an uptrend above its
50- and 200-day simple moving averages but could face resistance
at 45 baht levels.
The stock has poor StarMine Relative and Intrinsic Valuation
Model percentile scores of 29 and 14, respectively.
For a technical view: link.reuters.com/zuf75s
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Relative Valuation ranks stocks based on a
combination of 6 fundamental ratios.
Intrinsic Value adjusts for the usually optimistic bias in
analysts' EPS forecasts and then uses the resulting growth rate
and dividends to determine the Intrinsic valuation.
(Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)