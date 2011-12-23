NEW DELHI Dec 23 U.S. companies Facebook,
Google and Yahoo, and other internet firms,
have been ordered by two Indian courts to remove material
considered religiously offensive, the latest skirmish in a
growing battle over website content in the world's largest
democracy.
One court in the capital Delhi on Friday issued summons to
19 companies to stand trial for offences relating to
distributing obscene material to minors, after being shown
images it said were offensive to Hindus, Muslims and Christians,
the PTI news agency said.
"The accused in connivance with each other and other unknown
persons are selling, publicly exhibiting and have put into
circulation obscene, lascivious content, Metropolitan Magistrate
Sudesh Kumar said on Friday in the PTI report.
India has generally unrestricted access to the Internet for
those of its 1.2 billion people who can afford it and are on the
electrical and telephone grids.
So far only about a tenth of the population uses the Web,
but with the number of connections growing fast in the
religiously conservative society, concerns about the nature of
web content are growing in some quarters, including senior
government officials.
Another Delhi court earlier this week told the websites to
remove photographs, videos or text which might hurt religious
sentiments.
"We believe that access to information is the foundation of
a free society," a Google spokesman said in an emailed
statement. "Where content is illegal or breaks our terms of
service we will continue to remove it."
The spokesman told Reuters the company had not yet been
officially notified of the courts' action.
The courts and the other companies were not immediately
available for comment.
Earlier this month, Telecoms Minister Kapil Sibal urged
Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to remove offensive
material, unleashing a storm of criticism from internet users
complaining of censorship.
The Delhi court cases were brought by individuals, one by a
journalist and the other by an Islamic scholar who runs a
website called fatwaonline.org that gives answers to moral
questions.
Despite rules to remove offensive content, India's internet
access is largely free when compared with tight controls in
fellow Asian economic powerhouse China. But in line with many
other governments around the world, India has become
increasingly nervous about the power of social media.
India has 100 million internet users, the third-largest user
base behind China and the United States which is forecast to
grow to 300 million users in the next three years.
