MUMBAI Dec 26 Indian banks raised 32.35 billion rupees ($613.85 million) via certificates of deposit

(CDs) on Monday, lower than 49.3 billion rupees they raised on Friday.

The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark INCDFIX3M=RR was steady at 9.90 percent and the yield on the one-year INCDFIX1Y=RR was down 5 basis points lower at 9.90 percent.

"CD yields have become flat to inverted because current liquidity and rates are high but expectations on liquidity and rates is better," a senior trader with a mutual fund said.

Banks which are under pressure to issue CDs to spruce up their books in the quarter-end are willing to pay these high costs for lower tenors, but adverse to do so for longer tenors, traders said.

Liquidity in the banking system remained tight, with banks borrowing 1.429 trillion rupees from the RBI's repo window on Monday, lower than 1.733 trillion rupees drawn on Friday, but still significantly higher than the central bank's comfort level of around 600 billion rupees.

In the secondary market, 2.25 billion rupees of CDs were traded, lower than 3.15 billion rupees on Friday.

Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Friday: <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED

(PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES) ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

ANDHRA BANK 3 MONTHS 9.9400 6000 (ADBK.NS) PUNJAB NATIONAL 3 MONTHS 9.7500 3000 BANK (PNBK.NS) CENTRAL BANK OF 3 MONTHS 9.9400 12250 INDIA (CBI.NS)

UNION BANK 3 MONTHS 9.9200 1600 (UNBK.BO)

CENTRAL BANK 3 MONTHS 9.9000 3000

STATE BANK OF 1 YEAR 9.8600 1000 BIKANER AND JAIPUR

(SBKB.BO)

STATE BANK OF 1 YEAR 9.8800 1000 BIKANER AND JAIPUR

(SBKB.BO) PUNJAB NATIONAL 1 YEAR 9.8900 3000

BANK (PNBK.NS)

CENTRAL BANK 1 YEAR 9.9000 1500

TOTAL 32350 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following:

Indian bond issuances [IN-DBT-ISU-LEN-RTRS]

Asia debt news [ASIA-DBT-LEN-RTRS]

India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: INCORP01

Spreads over Indian federal bonds <0#AAAINBMK=>

Indian secondary corporate bond deals INCORPBOND

Secondary market Indian CP Prices INCP01

India Certificates of Deposit page INCD01

($1 = 52.7 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)

((archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-66369244)(Reuters Messaging: archana.narayanan.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: INDIA MARKETS/CDS

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.