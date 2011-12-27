United Tractors, Media Nusantara Citra
and Surya Citra Media are showing accelerating EPS
growth in Indonesia, data from Thomson Reuters shows.
The companies' 3-year EPS growth was more than 15 percent,
with their trailing 12-month EPS growth rate higher than the
three-year period.
Their most recent interim period EPS growth rate is higher
than the trailing 12 months' value.
The companies' current year EPS estimates show a recent
upward trend, indicating an accelerating growth in EPS.
StarMine Earnings Quality for these stocks are more than 90,
which indicates strong profits and a faster growth than their
peers in 2012.
For a graphic: r.reuters.com/nyk75s
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)