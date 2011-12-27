* To sell about $7.5 billion in MetLife Bank deposits

* Financial terms of deal not disclosed

* Deal expected to close in mid-2012

(Adds details)

Dec 27 MetLife Inc (MET.N), the largest U.S. life insurer, said it will sell about $7.5 billion in MetLife Bank deposits to GE Capital Financial Inc (GE.N) as it looks to exit the banking business.

In July, MetLife had put its banking operations up for sale to avoid the "too big to fail" regulatory scrutiny that analysts have said was likely. [ID:nN1E76K087]

"This agreement is a significant step toward MetLife's no longer being a bank holding company," said MetLife CEO Steven Kandarian.

Financial terms of the deal, which is expected to close in mid-2012, were not disclosed.

The company said around $3 billion in custodial deposits associated with MetLife's forward mortgage business were not included, but will be transferred out of MetLife Bank over the next six months.

MetLife shares were trading up 3 percent at $32.05 in pre-market trading.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

