Nikkei edges down in choppy trade; glass sector outperforms
* Asahi Glass soars on strong forecast and share buy back plan
Dec 27 Fundo de Investimento em Direitos Creditorios CDC Financiamento de Veiculos Credifibra
* Moody's assigns (P) Ba3 (sf) / (P) A2.br (sf) rating to senior shares issued by FIDC CDC Financiamento de Veículos Credifibra, a Brazilian auto loan securitization
* Asahi Glass soars on strong forecast and share buy back plan
MONTREAL, Feb 7 The Canadian government on Tuesday announced C$372.5 million ($283 million) in repayable loans for two of Bombardier Inc's jet programs, promising to defend the deal against a potential trade challenge by Brazil.
* Tribe plans legal challenge, Washington protest (Adds acting army secretary, more from Standing Rock Sioux, background)